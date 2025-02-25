Mahashivratri 2025: From Ajay Devgn To Miley Cyrus, Actors Who Have Tattoos Honouring Lord Shiva

Hyderabad: Indian mythology has not just influenced Indian celebrities but has over time garnered immense global recognition. In recent years, the appeal of Indian spiritual concepts, especially those linked to Lord Shiva, has grown exponentially among celebrities worldwide. One such form of homage to the mighty deity is through tattoos, with Bollywood and Hollywood stars embracing the symbolism of Lord Shiva's power, wisdom, and strength.
Maha Shivratri, the Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrates his marriage to Parvati and marks his divine dance of creation, preservation, and destruction – the Tandava. Observed annually with reverence, it is a day when devotees meditate, chant prayers, and observe fasting, seeking blessings for spiritual growth and wisdom.
Many celebrities have taken the opportunity to flaunt their Shiva tattoos. In India, these tattoos are a mark of devotion, belief, and connection to the divine.
Indian Celebrities and Their Shiva Tattoos:
Ajay Devgn: Known for his intense roles in films like Singham and Shivaay, Ajay Devgn sports an intricate Shiva tattoo on his chest. His inspiration came from his close friend, Sanjay Dutt, who encouraged him to get the ink done.
Sanjay Dutt: A devout follower of Lord Shiva, Sanjay Dutt has multiple tattoos, but his most notable is a large portrait of Lord Shiva with the inscription 'Om Namah Shivaya' on his arm.
Ronit Roy: The actor proudly showcases a tattoo featuring a trident (Trishul) and Om symbol, reflecting his spiritual side and connection to Shiva.
Kunal Khemu: Known for his roles in the Golmaal series, Kunal has a tattoo on his back, which reads "Om Namah Shivaya" in Devanagari script, along with another Shiva tattoo on his ankle.
Esha Deol: Esha has two tattoos linked to spirituality – one with a verse from the Gayatri Mantra and the other an Om symbol, both paying tribute to her devotion to Lord Shiva.
Hollywood Celebrities and Their Indian Spiritual Tattoos:
While tattoos inspired by Lord Shiva are a common sight in India, the trend has also taken off in Hollywood. Several Western celebrities have sought inspiration from Indian spirituality, especially Shiva.
Miley Cyrus: The American singer and actress, known for her love of tattoos, has a simple yet profound 'Om' tattoo on her left wrist, representing peace and spirituality.
Vanessa Hudgens: Hudgens, another tattoo enthusiast, has a unique Om tattoo that aligns perfectly when her palms come together in prayer, symbolizing spiritual connection.
Rihanna: Known for her bold and meaningful tattoos, Rihanna also has spiritual ink, drawing from a variety of world philosophies, including Indian motifs such as the Om.
As more stars embrace Indian spirituality through tattoos, the global recognition of Lord Shiva's powerful image continues to grow. These tattoos are not only a form of self-expression but a testament to the universal appeal of Shiva’s teachings of destruction, transformation, and enlightenment.
In celebration of Maha Shivratri 2025, these actors honour the deity's profound influence, reminding us all of the timeless power of Indian mythology and its ability to inspire both personal and artistic transformations across the world.
Read More