ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahashivratri 2025: From Ajay Devgn To Miley Cyrus, Actors Who Have Tattoos Honouring Lord Shiva

Hyderabad: Indian mythology has not just influenced Indian celebrities but has over time garnered immense global recognition. In recent years, the appeal of Indian spiritual concepts, especially those linked to Lord Shiva, has grown exponentially among celebrities worldwide. One such form of homage to the mighty deity is through tattoos, with Bollywood and Hollywood stars embracing the symbolism of Lord Shiva's power, wisdom, and strength.

Maha Shivratri, the Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrates his marriage to Parvati and marks his divine dance of creation, preservation, and destruction – the Tandava. Observed annually with reverence, it is a day when devotees meditate, chant prayers, and observe fasting, seeking blessings for spiritual growth and wisdom.

Many celebrities have taken the opportunity to flaunt their Shiva tattoos. In India, these tattoos are a mark of devotion, belief, and connection to the divine.

Indian Celebrities and Their Shiva Tattoos:

Ajay Devgn: Known for his intense roles in films like Singham and Shivaay, Ajay Devgn sports an intricate Shiva tattoo on his chest. His inspiration came from his close friend, Sanjay Dutt, who encouraged him to get the ink done.

Sanjay Dutt: A devout follower of Lord Shiva, Sanjay Dutt has multiple tattoos, but his most notable is a large portrait of Lord Shiva with the inscription 'Om Namah Shivaya' on his arm.