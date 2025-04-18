Maharashtra Government Honours Mahesh Manjrekar And Anupam Kher With Lifetime Achievement Awards

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra government has announced this year's recipients of its annual film and music awards. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar during a press conference held in Mumbai on Thursday.

The awards, given for important contributions and excellent achievements in the film business, feature five main honours:

V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actor, director, and producer Mahesh Manjrekar has been announced as the recipient of this prestigious award. The honour includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a memento, a citation, and a silver medal.

V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award

Marathi actor Mukta Barve will be conferred with this award, which includes a cash prize of Rs six lakh, a memento, a citation, and a silver medal.

Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been selected for this honour, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award

Bollywood actor Kajol will receive this award, which includes a cash prize of Rs six lakh.

Lata Mangeshkar Award for Music

Since 1993, this award has recognised exceptional talent in the music industry. This year, it will be presented to veteran Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a memento, a citation, and a traditional shawl.

Award Ceremony Details

The grand award distribution ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2025, at the NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai. Additionally, to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of the Indian Constitution and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Maharashtra government will organise a special musical tribute event on April 20, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. Notable performers like Suresh Wadkar, Vaishali Samant, Adarsh Shinde, Urmila Dhangar, and Nandesh Umap will be part of this program, Shelar said.

Award Winners React

After being announced as the recipient of the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, Mahesh Manjrekar expressed his gratitude, stating, "I had decided in life not to chase awards, but this one feels special because it carries the name of V. Shantaram - a legend who spread Indian cinema across the nation. Receiving an award in his name is the highest honour."

Similarly, Anupam Kher, upon learning about his selection for the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, shared with ETV Bharat, "I wasn't aware of this, but it's truly a matter of joy. Maharashtra has been my workplace for 43 years, and this award makes me proud."