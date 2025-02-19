Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Lauds 'Chhaava'; Congratulates Vicky Kaushal For Playing Lead Role

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday heaped praise on the 'Chhaava' movie, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, saying it is a historical film and has not distorted facts.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Pune on the sidelines of an event marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I want to give wishes to admirers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across the globe on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Chhatrapati Shivaji was there, so we are there. He gave us self-respect, he gave us lessons of equality and oneness, he gave us lessons on how to rule, do water and forest conservation, how should be the tax structure, how should be the security and security of the areas on the coastline," Fadnavis said.

"It was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who first gave Marathi the status of classical language. We are working as his soldiers and governing the state," added Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur.

Fadnavis also lauded actor Vicky Kaushal, who has played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the Chhaava movie, which is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

"I am happy about the fact that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whose valour and bravery, and knowledge was so much, but history did injustice to him. A good film (Chhaava) has been made on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I am yet to see the movie, but those who watched have told me that the movie does not distort facts and it is a historical movie. Firstly, I want to congratulate its producers, director and Vicky Kaushal, who is playing the lead role," said Fadnavis.

"There is a huge demand to make this movie (Chhaava) tax-free, but I want to state that when other states make the movie tax-free, they forgo the entertainment tax, but in Maharashtra, we have cancelled the entertainment tax altogether in 2017 only. We do not have entertainment tax, so we don't have such type of tax....we will make efforts to promote this film and the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about some people repeatedly insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Fadnavis said, "We will show their place to those who insult (them) and if someone behaves this way, neither the (state) government (nor) the admirers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will forgive them."

The movie Chhaava has been a hit at the box office and has been praised by historians. The film raked in over Rs 165 crore in the domestic circuit in five days of its release.