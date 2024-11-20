Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao among Early Voters; Urge Fans to Exercise Their Franchise - Watch

Hyderabad: As the Maharashtra Assembly elections commenced on November 20, 2024, several Bollywood stars prioritised fulfilling their civic duty by casting their votes early in the day. With polling starting at 7 a.m., actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, and others were among the first to step out of their homes to exercise their franchise.

Akshay Kumar, who made headlines last year by renouncing his Canadian citizenship, arrived at the polling booth early in the morning. Dressed in a black shirt and beige pants, he walked to the booth with security flanking him. As soon as he cast his vote, the actor was seen proudly showing his inked finger to the paparazzi and greeted them with a cheerful "Good morning." Speaking to the media, Akshay praised the arrangements at the polling center, especially for senior citizens.

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Bollywood Celebs Exercise Their Franchise (Video source: ANI)

Farhan Akhtar also cast his vote early. Sporting a blue shirt, Farhan made sure to fulfill his responsibility before starting his day. His sister, director Zoya Akhtar, was seen arriving at the booth soon after to do the same. Other celebrities who cast their votes included Stree actor Rajkummar Rao, who emphasised the importance of voting. He took the opportunity to interact with the security personnel, even posing for selfies with them.

The enthusiasm among celebrities was contagious, with many urging their fans and followers to step out and vote. Filmmaker Kabir Khan was also seen participating in the democratic process. New father Ali Fazal, was also spotted in a blue shirt.

