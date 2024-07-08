ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maharaja OTT Release Date Locked, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Coming to Netflix on THIS Date

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 8, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Updated : 24 hours ago

The highly acclaimed film Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, will arrive on Netflix this month. Following a successful theatrical run and crossing the Rs. 100 crore milestone, it will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages, promising to reach a wider audience digitally.

The highly acclaimed film Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, will arrive on Netflix this month. Following a successful theatrical run and crossing the Rs. 100 crore milestone, it will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages, promising to reach a wider audience digitally.
Maharaja OTT release date locked (Film poster)

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi, the celebrated Tamil actor, has struck gold with his latest milestone film, Maharaja, which marks his 50th venture in cinema. Released last month, the action-packed drama helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan has been showered with accolades across Tamil and Telugu-speaking states. Alongside Sethupathi, the film features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, Bharathiraja, and Abhirami in pivotal roles. Following its successful theatrical run, Maharaja is now gearing up for its OTT release.

The film, which recently completed 25 days in theaters, crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark, cementing its place as one of the year's biggest Tamil hits. Scheduled for digital premiere on July 12, 2024, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the multi-language release, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Maharaja revolves around a barber (played by Sethupathi) whose life takes a dramatic turn after his house is invaded, setting off a gripping tale of revenge. With its captivating blend of thriller elements and heartfelt family drama, the film centers around a poignant father-daughter relationship.

Bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film boasts a musical score by B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Philomin Raj. The anticipation for Maharaja's OTT release is palpable across multiple languages, promising to expand its acclaim with engaging screenplay and compelling narrative.

Read More

  1. Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'
  2. Vijay Sethupathi Spills on Denying to Romance Much Younger Krithi Shetty; Hails Pawan Kalyan as Real 'Mass Hero'
  3. Beyond brilliant: Neha Dhupia reviews Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi, the celebrated Tamil actor, has struck gold with his latest milestone film, Maharaja, which marks his 50th venture in cinema. Released last month, the action-packed drama helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan has been showered with accolades across Tamil and Telugu-speaking states. Alongside Sethupathi, the film features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, Bharathiraja, and Abhirami in pivotal roles. Following its successful theatrical run, Maharaja is now gearing up for its OTT release.

The film, which recently completed 25 days in theaters, crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark, cementing its place as one of the year's biggest Tamil hits. Scheduled for digital premiere on July 12, 2024, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the multi-language release, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Maharaja revolves around a barber (played by Sethupathi) whose life takes a dramatic turn after his house is invaded, setting off a gripping tale of revenge. With its captivating blend of thriller elements and heartfelt family drama, the film centers around a poignant father-daughter relationship.

Bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film boasts a musical score by B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Philomin Raj. The anticipation for Maharaja's OTT release is palpable across multiple languages, promising to expand its acclaim with engaging screenplay and compelling narrative.

Read More

  1. Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'
  2. Vijay Sethupathi Spills on Denying to Romance Much Younger Krithi Shetty; Hails Pawan Kalyan as Real 'Mass Hero'
  3. Beyond brilliant: Neha Dhupia reviews Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas
Last Updated : 24 hours ago

TAGGED:

MAHARAJA NETFLIX RELEASEVIJAY SETHUPATHI MAHARAJA OTT DATEMAHARAJA OTT RELEASE DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.