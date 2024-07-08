ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maharaja OTT Release Date Locked, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Coming to Netflix on THIS Date

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi, the celebrated Tamil actor, has struck gold with his latest milestone film, Maharaja, which marks his 50th venture in cinema. Released last month, the action-packed drama helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan has been showered with accolades across Tamil and Telugu-speaking states. Alongside Sethupathi, the film features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty, Bharathiraja, and Abhirami in pivotal roles. Following its successful theatrical run, Maharaja is now gearing up for its OTT release.

The film, which recently completed 25 days in theaters, crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark, cementing its place as one of the year's biggest Tamil hits. Scheduled for digital premiere on July 12, 2024, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the multi-language release, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Maharaja revolves around a barber (played by Sethupathi) whose life takes a dramatic turn after his house is invaded, setting off a gripping tale of revenge. With its captivating blend of thriller elements and heartfelt family drama, the film centers around a poignant father-daughter relationship.

Bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film boasts a musical score by B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Philomin Raj. The anticipation for Maharaja's OTT release is palpable across multiple languages, promising to expand its acclaim with engaging screenplay and compelling narrative.