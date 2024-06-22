Maharaj X Review: Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Fine' Performance Wins Hearts – Did Junaid Khan's Debut Impress Netizens? Read to Know

Hyderabad: The release of Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj on Netflix has finally been greenlit by the Gujarat High Court, lifting its temporary stay. The film, centered around the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, received court approval, affirming it doesn't aim to offend any community. With its Netflix debut, social media is buzzing with diverse reactions.

Interested in watching Maharaj on Netflix? Here are some reactions that might give you a peek into how audiences are receiving the film.

Junaid Khan portrays a journalist and social reformer in his debut, choosing a film with a social message over a romcom. One viewer described his performance as "raw" yet "good."

Another praised Junaid's acting as "fantastic," noting it as a performance "that stays with you." Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of the godman is also winning hearts.

Based on real events, the film seems to have struck a chord with netizens, advocating for more such Bollywood productions. "More movies on fake maulvis, priests because such molesters exist in every religion," one user expressed.

Reflecting on the film's message, another viewer remarked, "What is morally wrong cannot be theologically right, explored Supreme Court of Bombay in #Maharaj!"

Director Siddharth P Malhotra, along with the story and screenplay, is also receiving accolades from the audience.

Sharing thoughts on Twitter, a user commented, "Watched #maharaj movie on #Netflix which’s based on true events. Very disappointing to see on how these top layer sadist crooks exploited lower hierarchy in the name of #charansparsh. Naive people sold their self-respect in the name of religious practices."

Addressing pre-release controversies, a user stated, "Watching #Maharaj. Only sociopaths will get offended at this film. It's an extremely important film for the Indian society. Everyone should watch."

Another review critiqued, "I am all for films opposing fraud superstitions and godmen, but this one is just that. Linear, predictable, and passable. Junaid Khan is okay. Shalini Pandey's dialogues were a bit similar to Alia Bhatt. Jaideep Ahlawat, fine."

Post-viewing, a viewer shared, "The film exceeded expectations by a margin, intense plot, great performances, and music to uplift the film. Maharaj is more than pure entertainment; it's thought-provoking."

The release of Maharaj faced delays due to objections from the Pushtimarg sect, claiming religious sentiment hurt. Following the court's decision, the film's makers expressed gratitude on Instagram. "We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj," the post read.

Highlighting their 50-year-long legacy, Yash Raj Films stated, "We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen."

Maharaj, focusing on the 1862 Libel Case involving Karsandas Mulji and a Vaishnavite leader premiered on Netflix on June 21, after an initial delay from June 14. Junaid and Jaideep Ahlawat aside the film also features Shalini Panday and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.