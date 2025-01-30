Hyderabad: Prayagraj Mahakumbh's viral sensation Monalisa Bhosle is all set to make her acting debut in the film The Diary Of Manipur. Renowned film director Sanoj Mishra personally visited Monalisa's home in Maheshwar, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, to offer her the role. After discussions with her family, Monalisa agreed to work in the film.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sanoj Mishra shared, "I visited Monalisa's village, Maheshwar, to meet her and her family. They are simple and humble people. I have taken responsibility, I will cast Monalisa in the film The Diary Of Manipur and make her future."

Mishra, who has previously directed films like The Diary Of West Bengal and Gandhigiri, expressed confidence in Monalisa's potential. He plans to introduce her in The Diary Of Manipur, which is being made under the banner of a Mumbai-based Production Company.

Mahakumbh Sensation Monalisa To Make Acting Debut In Sanoj Mishra's The Diary Of Manipur (Video: ETV Bharat)

Monalisa, ecstatic about her new journey, said, "Sanoj Mishra came to Prayagraj to meet me and offered me this role. My family and I are happy with the opportunity. I will work very hard for the film." The agreement for the film has already been finalised, and Monalisa is set to begin her three-month training in Mumbai shortly.

The director said, "Our film The Diary Of Manipur is currently being shot in London. I decided to include Monalisa's role. Monalisa will be called to Mumbai after two days, where she will be given three months of training."

Role and Plot Details

In The Diary Of Manipur, Monalisa will portray the daughter of an army officer. "If everything goes well, Monalisa will get the role of an army officer's daughter in the film," said the director. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been cast as the army officer, with other notable actors like Deepak Tijori, Mukesh Tiwari, and Amit Rao also part of the film. The project has a production budget of Rs 20 crores.

Sanoj Mishra, after visiting the revered Rajrajeshwar temple in Maheshwar with Monalisa's family, expressed confidence in shaping her career. "Monalisa is a promising talent, and I am determined to guide her towards a bright future in films," he said.

About Monalisa Bhosle

Seventeen-year-old Monalisa shot to fame during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, where she accompanied her family to sell pearl and rudraksha garlands. Her natural beauty and mesmerising eyes pulled frequent Instagram clickers, turning her into an internet sensation. People flocked to take selfies with her, leading to overwhelming attention that forced Monalisa to return home to Maheshwar.

Monalisa, coming from a family with limited financial resources, didn't get the chance to complete her education due to economic constraints. She speaks basic English as she could not go to school. But her natural charm and personality have opened doors for her in both fashion and entertainment.

Previously, Monalisa was offered the role of a brand ambassador for Maheshwari Sarees but her family refused. Nevertheless, they have given her permission to make her debut in The Diary Of Manipur.