Maha Kumbh Viral Girl Monalisa Begins Prep In Mumbai With Director Sanoj Mishra - Watch

Hyderabad: Monalisa Bhosle, the 16-year-old girl who became an overnight sensation at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, has now begun her training in Mumbai under the guidance of film director Sanoj Mishra. Known for her beautiful blue-brown eyes and innocent smile, Monalisa's viral fame has opened doors to the film industry, with Mishra casting her in his upcoming movie The Diary of Manipur.

Monalisa's Viral Fame

Hailing from Maheshwar, a historic town in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Monalisa travelled with her family to the Maha Kumbh to sell rudraksha and pearl garlands. However, a simple moment at the grand religious gathering changed her life forever. Her captivating gaze and natural charm caught the attention of photographers and social media users, propelling her to instant fame.

The Maha Kumbh festival was a whirlwind of activity, and as the crowds became too much to handle, Monalisa decided it was time to head back home. But her journey was far from over. Her story had just begun to capture the world's attention.

Sanoj Mishra, who had been captivated by Monalisa's viral presence, couldn't resist travelling to Maheshwar to meet her family. He eventually signed her as the lead actor in the upcoming film The Diary Of Manipur.

In this gripping drama, Monalisa would take on the role of the daughter of a retired army officer, played by actor Anupam Kher. It was a dream come true and the start of an incredible adventure.

Learning the Basics

Now in Mumbai, Monalisa is undergoing intensive training to prepare for her debut. A video from her classes has recently gone viral, showing her learning to read and write with the help of Sanoj Mishra. In the video, she is seen sitting in a small room with a strip of paper labelled "Anaram" while Mishra patiently explains each letter.

During a moment in the video, Mishra asked Monalisa how she manages to use Instagram if she doesn't know how to read or write. She replied that she uploads photographs and does not write anything in her posts. Along with this, she is being taught Hindi vowels so as to develop her literacy. The course is expected to last around three months, after which Monalisa will start shooting for The Diary of Manipur.