Madras HC Grants Conditional Bail To Actors Srikanth And Krishna

Actors Srikanth and Krishna were arrested in the last week of June, regarding narcotics. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were arrested in June in connection with a drug-related case. Both have been released on a personal bond of ₹10,000 and two sureties for the same amount.

The arrests followed a brawl that took place a few weeks ago at a bar in Nungambakkam, Chennai, involving youth from two groups. Former AIADMK functionary Prasad was among those detained. During police interrogation, questions were raised about drug possession and supply, who had it, and where it came from.

In that process, actor Srikanth’s name surfaced, and he was arrested on June 23. Actor Krishna was taken into custody later on July 26. Both were sent on remand, and their initial bail pleas were rejected.

Srikanth’s lawyer, senior advocate John Sathyan, argued that the arrest was based solely on the statement of Pradeep Kumar, the first accused in the case and that no drugs were found in Srikanth’s possession. He also claimed that Srikanth was arrested while spending time with his child.