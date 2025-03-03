Madras HC Orders Attachment Of Part Of Sivaji Ganesan's Bungalow Over Financial Dispute

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Madras High Court has ordered the attachment of a portion of the bungalow of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, located on South Boag Road (now Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Road) in T Nagar, Chennai, due to a financial dispute involving his grandson, RG Dusshyanth, and his wife, Abirami Dusshyanth.

Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the attachment order after mediation attempts failed. The dispute revolves around a financial agreement signed on December 22, 2017, between Dhanabakkiam Enterprises and Eshan Productions, owned by Dusshyanth and his wife, for the production of the movie Jagajaala Killadi. Sivaji Ganesan's son, Ramkumar Ganesan, had also signed the agreement.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises, represented by its partner Akshay Sarin, has been demanding a settlement of Rs 9.39 crore, including a principal amount of Rs 3.74 crore and accumulated interest of over Rs 5 crore as of July 31, 2023. However, the actor's family was willing to pay only Rs 2.75 crore as a one-time settlement, apart from previous payments made.

Initially, retired Madras High Court judge T Ravindran was appointed as an arbitrator to resolve the dispute. On May 4, 2024, the arbitrator ruled in favour of the private enterprise, directing the actor's family to pay Rs 9.02 crore along with 12% annual interest until the full amount is settled. The arbitrator also permitted the firm to sell the rights to Jagajaala Killadi to recover the dues. However, the enterprise was unable to take possession of the film, as it was reportedly not in a marketable format.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises then went ahead and filed an execution petition in the High Court to enforce the arbitral award. The court deemed it sufficient to issue an order to the T Nagar Sub-Registrar to attach one-fourth of the bungalow belonging to Ramkumar Ganesan when the family failed to challenge the petition on merits and mediation efforts did not yield a solution. The court ordered the petitioner firm to advise the T Nagar Sub-Registrar of the order in due course.

Accordingly, the Sub-Registrar made an entry in the encumbrance certificate, marking an attachment of 13,310 sq ft out of a total of 53,240 sq ft of the property. The private company had valued the entire property at Rs 88.50 crore and estimated that Ramkumar Ganesan's quarter share should have been worth approximately Rs 22.15 crore - enough to meet the liabilities.