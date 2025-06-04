ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madras HC Bans Illegal Streaming Of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life On 793 Websites Ahead Of Release

The Madras High Court banned illegal streaming of Thug Life on 793 websites ahead of its release, following a petition by Raajkamal Films International.

Madras HC Bans Illegal Streaming Of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life On 793 Websites Ahead Of Release
Madras HC Bans Illegal Streaming Of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life On 793 Websites Ahead Of Release (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: As Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life gears up for a grand worldwide release tomorrow (June 5), the Madras High Court has issued an order to protect the film from piracy. The court has banned the illegal release and streaming of the film on 793 websites, following a plea filed by the film's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, and Joju George. With release plans set for more than 3,500 theatres globally, the film is expected to be a major box-office draw. As part of the final promotional push, the cast and crew have been actively involved in publicity events across the country.

Amidst the buzz, Raaj Kamal Films International approached the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the illegal distribution of the film through various online platforms. The case was heard today by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, appearing on behalf of Raaj Kamal Films, urged the court to intervene immediately. "The movie Thug Life is going to be released in more than 3,500 theatres. So, illegal release of this movie on websites and cable TV should be banned," he stated. He further said, "Since this movie is being made with a huge budget and is about to be released, if it is released illegally on websites, the movie production company will suffer huge financial losses."

Taking the argument into consideration, Justice Ramamoorthy issued an order banning the unauthorised release and streaming of the film on websites and cable television networks. The order extends to internet service providers, including BSNL, and aims to curb piracy that could potentially result in significant financial damage to the producers.

Meanwhile, the film has been embroiled in controversy in Karnataka after comments made by Kamal Haasan during the Thug Life audio launch event. The actor's remarks about the Kannada language received backlash from Kannada organisations, which demanded an apology while threatening to prevent the film from being screened in Karnataka if their demands were not met.

In response, Raaj Kamal Films International filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court. During the hearing, the court questioned Haasan's qualifications on the matter, saying "Are you a linguist or are you a historian when you are talking about language? Or what evidence do you have to say that Kannada was born from Tamil?" The court went on to say that public statements should not hurt the sentiments of any community.

READ MORE

  1. Thug Life Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan Starrer Set For Big Opening With Over Rs 3 Crore In India
  2. Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Will Be Banned In Karnataka If Actor Doesn't Apologise: Minister
  3. 'Thank You! Tamil Nadu For Standing By Me': Kamal Haasan Amid Row Over 'Thug Life'

Chennai: As Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life gears up for a grand worldwide release tomorrow (June 5), the Madras High Court has issued an order to protect the film from piracy. The court has banned the illegal release and streaming of the film on 793 websites, following a plea filed by the film's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, and Joju George. With release plans set for more than 3,500 theatres globally, the film is expected to be a major box-office draw. As part of the final promotional push, the cast and crew have been actively involved in publicity events across the country.

Amidst the buzz, Raaj Kamal Films International approached the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the illegal distribution of the film through various online platforms. The case was heard today by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, appearing on behalf of Raaj Kamal Films, urged the court to intervene immediately. "The movie Thug Life is going to be released in more than 3,500 theatres. So, illegal release of this movie on websites and cable TV should be banned," he stated. He further said, "Since this movie is being made with a huge budget and is about to be released, if it is released illegally on websites, the movie production company will suffer huge financial losses."

Taking the argument into consideration, Justice Ramamoorthy issued an order banning the unauthorised release and streaming of the film on websites and cable television networks. The order extends to internet service providers, including BSNL, and aims to curb piracy that could potentially result in significant financial damage to the producers.

Meanwhile, the film has been embroiled in controversy in Karnataka after comments made by Kamal Haasan during the Thug Life audio launch event. The actor's remarks about the Kannada language received backlash from Kannada organisations, which demanded an apology while threatening to prevent the film from being screened in Karnataka if their demands were not met.

In response, Raaj Kamal Films International filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court. During the hearing, the court questioned Haasan's qualifications on the matter, saying "Are you a linguist or are you a historian when you are talking about language? Or what evidence do you have to say that Kannada was born from Tamil?" The court went on to say that public statements should not hurt the sentiments of any community.

READ MORE

  1. Thug Life Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan Starrer Set For Big Opening With Over Rs 3 Crore In India
  2. Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Will Be Banned In Karnataka If Actor Doesn't Apologise: Minister
  3. 'Thank You! Tamil Nadu For Standing By Me': Kamal Haasan Amid Row Over 'Thug Life'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAMAL HAASANKAMAL HAASAN CONTROVERSYTHUG LIFETHUG LIFE ILLEGAL STREAMINGTHUG LIFE ILLEGAL STREAMING BANNED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.