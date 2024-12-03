ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madras HC Dismisses Tamil Producers' Plea to Ban Reviews for First Three Days despite Kanguva, Indian 2's Downfall

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court on December 3, 2024, rejected the Tamil Film Active Producers Association's (TFAPA) petition seeking a ban on movie reviews for three days following a film's theatrical release. The association had argued that the early release of negative reviews, especially by YouTubers and online critics, had led to significant financial losses for several films in recent months. Notably, the TFAPA sought the court's direction to the government to establish a three-day ban on reviews across social media platforms and also requested the formulation of guidelines for online critics.

The petition stemmed from the perceived damage caused to films like Indian 2, Kanguva, and Vettaiyan, which faced poor box-office performances, allegedly influenced by early negative reviews. The producers claimed that such reviews often resulted in a loss of interest from audiences, severely affecting a film's commercial prospects, especially in the crucial opening week. As part of their request, the TFAPA also sought a ban on fan interviews and reviews in theaters.

The Tamil Nadu Producers Council had previously condemned the 'personal attacks' and 'incitement of hatred' that often accompanied critical reviews. In a detailed letter, they had asked journalists and critics to avoid sowing negativity out of 'personal malice.' The Council emphasised that while the right to critique films is essential, it should not come at the cost of tarnishing a film's reputation based on biases. They also demanded that YouTube reviewers be restricted from accessing theaters for First Day, First Show (FDFS) reviews to prevent the spread of early opinions.