Madhuri Shoots for Her Birthday Special Dance Deewane Episode, Ankita to Pay Tribute - Watch

Ahead of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's birthday, actor Ankita Lokhande was seen in a special get-up (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's birthday, actor Ankita Lokhande was seen in a special get-up. The Bigg Boss fame actor is all geared for a special performance to honour Madhuri Dixit. Recently, the two were spotted on the set of their dance reality show Dance Deewane 4 where Madhuri serves as one of the judges.

In the video, Ankita looked like a spitting image of Madhuri from her iconic song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezar.' The Pavitra Rishta actor is all set to perform for the actor as her birthday is fast approaching on May 16. Ahead of Dixit's birthday, Ankita was seen in the new look as the crew shot the birthday episode well in advance.

In another video, Madhuri was seen being escorted to the set from her vanity van. The Hum Apke Hain Koun actor oozed elegant in a baby pink gown as she made her way to the sets of the dance reality show. The 56-year-old actor has some of the most iconic dance numbers to her credit.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Marathi film Panchak. Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others too feature in the film apart from her. She was also seen in Maja Ma. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.