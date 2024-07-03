What's Cooking in Orchha? Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit Spotted in This Quaint Madhya Pradesh Town!

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh not just attracts tourists but filmmakers too for its scenic beauty. Recently, the star cast of the highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was spotted in Orchha, sending fans into a frenzy. The film's lead Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit arrived in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh for the third leg of the shoot of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The entire team reached Orchha on Tuesday, where the film will be shot in a famous fort. Orchha is famous all over the world as a tourist and religious destination. Tourists from all over the country and abroad visit the city to seek the blessings of Shri Ramraja Sarkar. Over the years, Orchha has become Bollywood's favourite city for film shoots.

Many films and serials have been shot in different beautiful locations in the city. Many actors, directors and producers keep coming back to the city to shoot serials, film sequences and songs. makers have shot the film in different cities of Madhya Pradesh, such as Indore, Bhopal, Onkaleshwar, Mandla and now Orchha.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of the popular franchise is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the key roles for the first time. The horror-comedy is scheduled to open in theatres on Diwali 2024. The first installment Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007 featured Vidya Balan as Manjulika and Akshay Kumar as the protagonist, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw Tabu and Kartik coming together for the first time.