ETV Bharat / entertainment

Madhur Bhandarkar Praises Jammu And Kashmir Talent, Encourages Kashmiri Artists To Enhance Skills

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar praised the talent in Jammu and Kashmir during an event in Srinagar, urging improvements in local artists' language skills. He also encouraged the Tourism department to explore lesser-known spots for film production and highlighted the benefits of filming in Kashmir.

Madhur Bhandarkar Praises Jammu And Kashmir Talent, Encourages Kashmiri Artists To Enhance Skills
Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar (ANI photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his works in films like Chandni Bar, Fashion, Page 3, and Traffic Signal, recently highlighted the presence of talent in Jammu and Kashmir but he pointed out the need for improvement in language skills among local artists.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

During an event organised at the SKICC in Srinagar, Bhandarkar asserted that the picturesque region of Kashmir is ideally suited for film production. He urged the Tourism department to venture into less-known and untouched spots to further boost the filmmaking process.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhandarkar shared his long-standing connection to Kashmir, stating, "I have been coming to Kashmir for the last 16 years. I have several friends here, and I love this place."

He commended the initiatives undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, expressing optimism about their potential to revive film shootings in the area, which he believes will greatly benefit the local community.

"The initiative taken by the J&K administration is great and will revive film shooting in Kashmir. There is a lot of talent here, and they will benefit," the director stated.

Bhandarkar emphasised that filming in any location provides substantial advantages to its residents. He elaborated on the changing landscape of the film industry, noting that it has expanded beyond Mumbai, with the South Indian film sector also gaining significant traction.

In addition, he encouraged local talent to engage in regular practice, read books, and watch a variety of films to hone their skills. The filmmaker also mentioned that he currently exploring subjects for his upcoming project set in the backdrop of Kashmir.

READ MORE

  1. Ranveer asks Tamannaah to protect him, watch her reply - video
  2. Tamannaah would love to be bouncer for Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal, watch video
  3. Tamannaah turns Babli Bouncer for Madhur Bhandarkar's next, shoot begins

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his works in films like Chandni Bar, Fashion, Page 3, and Traffic Signal, recently highlighted the presence of talent in Jammu and Kashmir but he pointed out the need for improvement in language skills among local artists.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

During an event organised at the SKICC in Srinagar, Bhandarkar asserted that the picturesque region of Kashmir is ideally suited for film production. He urged the Tourism department to venture into less-known and untouched spots to further boost the filmmaking process.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhandarkar shared his long-standing connection to Kashmir, stating, "I have been coming to Kashmir for the last 16 years. I have several friends here, and I love this place."

He commended the initiatives undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, expressing optimism about their potential to revive film shootings in the area, which he believes will greatly benefit the local community.

"The initiative taken by the J&K administration is great and will revive film shooting in Kashmir. There is a lot of talent here, and they will benefit," the director stated.

Bhandarkar emphasised that filming in any location provides substantial advantages to its residents. He elaborated on the changing landscape of the film industry, noting that it has expanded beyond Mumbai, with the South Indian film sector also gaining significant traction.

In addition, he encouraged local talent to engage in regular practice, read books, and watch a variety of films to hone their skills. The filmmaker also mentioned that he currently exploring subjects for his upcoming project set in the backdrop of Kashmir.

READ MORE

  1. Ranveer asks Tamannaah to protect him, watch her reply - video
  2. Tamannaah would love to be bouncer for Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal, watch video
  3. Tamannaah turns Babli Bouncer for Madhur Bhandarkar's next, shoot begins
Last Updated : 16 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FILMMAKER MADHUR BHANDARKARMADHUR BHANDARKAR ON KASHMIR TALENTMADHUR BHANDARKARMADHUR BHANDARKAR ON KASHMIR ARTIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.