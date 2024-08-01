Madhur Bhandarkar Praises Jammu And Kashmir Talent, Encourages Kashmiri Artists To Enhance Skills

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his works in films like Chandni Bar, Fashion, Page 3, and Traffic Signal, recently highlighted the presence of talent in Jammu and Kashmir but he pointed out the need for improvement in language skills among local artists.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

During an event organised at the SKICC in Srinagar, Bhandarkar asserted that the picturesque region of Kashmir is ideally suited for film production. He urged the Tourism department to venture into less-known and untouched spots to further boost the filmmaking process.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhandarkar shared his long-standing connection to Kashmir, stating, "I have been coming to Kashmir for the last 16 years. I have several friends here, and I love this place."

He commended the initiatives undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, expressing optimism about their potential to revive film shootings in the area, which he believes will greatly benefit the local community.

"The initiative taken by the J&K administration is great and will revive film shooting in Kashmir. There is a lot of talent here, and they will benefit," the director stated.

Bhandarkar emphasised that filming in any location provides substantial advantages to its residents. He elaborated on the changing landscape of the film industry, noting that it has expanded beyond Mumbai, with the South Indian film sector also gaining significant traction.

In addition, he encouraged local talent to engage in regular practice, read books, and watch a variety of films to hone their skills. The filmmaker also mentioned that he currently exploring subjects for his upcoming project set in the backdrop of Kashmir.