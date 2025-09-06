Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Mints Over Rs 13 Cr In India, His Second-Best Opening In Recent Years

ETV Bharat / entertainment

The numbers may not have surpassed Sivakarthikeyan’s last blockbuster, Amaran, which stormed to Rs 21.4 crore on its opening day, but they are comfortably ahead of Ayalaan which had a modest opening of Rs 3.45 crore at the domestic box office. For Murugadoss too, these numbers matter, as his recent outings, including Salman Khan’s Sikandar underperformed at the box office.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madharaasi kickstarted its box office journey with double-digit numbers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 13.1 crore net across India on day one. As expected, the Tamil version contributed the lion's share with Rs 11.5 crore, while Telugu brought in Rs 1.5 crore and Hindi managed Rs 0.1 crore.

Hyderabad: The Tamil film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead along with Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, hit theatres on September 5. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the psychological action thriller opened to a promising start in Tamil Nadu after registering average advance sales.

Early reports from critics and audiences are mixed but not discouraging. The real test will be the weekend. A strong Saturday and Sunday could help Madharaasi finish the first frame on a high and set it up for a steady run. Encouragingly, the film has already clocked impressive pre-sales for day two in Tamil Nadu, around Rs 4.60 crore from 380 plus cinemas, retaining nearly 85 percent of its opening day momentum.

The film also carries symbolic weight for Sivakarthikeyan. Madharaasi marks his first outing after the massive success of Amaran and comes at a time when he stands on the threshold of superstardom. In recent years, hits like Doctor, Don, Maaveeran and Amaran have positioned him as one of the most bankable faces of the new generation.

Here's how Sivakarthikeyan’s last five releases fared on opening day in India: Madharaasi – Rs 13.1 crore Amaran – Rs 21.40 crore Ayalaan – Rs 3.45 crore Maaveeran – Rs 8.10 crore Prince – Rs 6.25 crore

The conversation around his rise intensified when Vijay’s GOAT featured a scene where the veteran hands a gun to Sivakarthikeyan. Many saw it as a symbolic passing of the baton. Sivakarthikeyan, however, quickly clarified that he saw it as an affectionate gesture, not a handover. “There can only be one Thalapathy,” he said. “Nobody can replace him. I have to create my own path.”

Still, Sivakarthikeyan’s mass appeal cannot be overlooked. His Pongal 2026 release Parasakthi is set to clash with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, a showdown already fuelling chatter across the industry.

For now, Madharaasi has started on a solid note. The next few days will decide if it can turn momentum into magic at the box office. Monday numbers will be crucial.