Madgaon Express Trailer: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary Promise a Mad-caper

The trailer of upcoming film Madgaon Express is out now. The film features Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. With debutant director Kunal Kemmu at the helm, Madgaon Express arrives in theaters on March 22.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer for Madgaon Express featuring Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary is out now. As the trailer suggest, Madgaon Express revolves around three childhood buddies embarking on a Goa trip, which takes unexpected turns, leading to chaotic yet amusing situations.

The story revolves around three childhood friends portrayed by Pratik, Avinash, and Divyenndu, known as Pinku, Ayush, and Dodo, respectively. Despite coming from different walks of life, they have been inseparable since childhood and share a long-held dream of visiting Goa together.

However, when they finally embark on their much-anticipated trip to Goa after college, their journey takes an unexpected turn. From inadvertently getting caught up in a drug scandal to finding themselves entangled amidst drug traffickers, gangs, and police, their road trip turns into a chaotic ordeal. The irony lies in the fact that after years of longing to visit Goa, they now find themselves unable to leave as a series of unforeseen and chaotic events unfold.

Actor Kunal Kemmu, making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, earlier shared that his journey into writing and directing has been fulfilling and therapeutic. Inspired by his stint in the 2013 film Go Goa Gone, where he explored writing, Kemmu honed his skills during downtime, channeling his experiences and ideas into penning the script for Madgaon Express. The script was with him for almost a decade and he expressed gratitude to Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for recognising its potential and backing the project.

Madgaon Express brings the talented actors Pratik, Divyendu and Avinash together for the first time. Joining the trio in the feel-good comedy are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in significant roles. Directed by actor Kunal Kemmu, promises a hilarious adventure. Produced by Farhan and Ritesh's banner Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is all set to hit big screens on March 22.

