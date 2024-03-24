Madgaon Express Box Office Day 2: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash Starrer Witnesses 2x Growth

Hyderabad: After a dismal start at the box office with a revenue of Rs 1.63 Cr, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express saw a significant rise on its second day. According to Industry tracker Sacknilk, the film earned Rs 3 crore on its second day of release. The film is likely to gain further traction throughout the extended weekend due to word of mouth.

On Saturday, March 23, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 17.95%. While the morning shows had an occupancy of 8.34%, the footfall increased in the evening to 20.90%. Moreover, the night shows had an occupancy rate of 26.62%.

Madgaon Express tells the story of three friends who go on holiday to Goa, only to discover that their epic vacation plan has turned into a nightmare. Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also believed to feature in the comic drama. The film has received great reviews from both film critics and audiences.

With the beginning of the Indian Premier League, it would be intriguing to see how the film fares in the days ahead. Backed by unanimously positive reviews and a widely appealing genre, Madgaon Express will hope to become a long-term success and earn a decent amount until Eid at the very least.

Madgaon Express, which was released on March 22, stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in leading roles. This is the trio's first time working together. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment brand. The film saw a box office clash with Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.