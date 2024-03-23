Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Gets Modest Opening

Hyderabad: Actor Kunal Kemmu's debut movie as a director, Madgaon Express, hit theaters on March 22, bringing a much-needed family comedy to the big screen. While the trailer got people excited, the movie's opening wasn't as lively as expected.

On its first day, Madgaon Express made about Rs 1.50 crore, a bit more than Svatantrya Veer Savarkar. However, trade experts felt this was a slow start, especially for a comedy film like this, which usually attracts bigger crowds. While it might do well in places like Maharashtra and Gujarat, it's not likely to draw much attention in areas like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar.

Since the pandemic, smaller movies like this haven't been pulling in big crowds at the theaters. So, considering that, Madgaon Express still had a decent start according to industry experts. Hopefully, with positive reviews spreading, more people will catch it over the weekend. It's up against tough competition from Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, which has been doing reasonably well since its release last week.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express features Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Kunal's directorial debut faced off against Randeep Hooda's maiden directorial venture, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The biopic, with Randeep in the lead role, had a modest opening at the box office in India, earning over Rs 1.15 crore on the first day. Besides Randeep, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biographical drama based on life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a significant and controversial figure during India's fight for independence.