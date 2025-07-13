Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Outshines Shanaya Kapoor's Debut

Hyderabad: It's been just two days since Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan hit theatres, but the difference in their box office performance is already striking. While Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, is racing ahead with strong numbers, Shanaya Kapoor's debut film is finding it hard to make a mark.

Box Office Day 2: Maalik Surges Ahead

Maalik had a decent opening with Rs 3.75 crore on its first day. On day 2, the film showed solid growth and collected Rs 5.25 crore (early estimates), bringing its total to Rs 9 crore in just two days. The film is clearly connecting with the audience, especially fans of gritty, crime-driven dramas.

The Hindi occupancy for the film on Saturday was 14.16 percent, with evening shows peaking at over 19 percent. The buzz around Rajkummar Rao's intense performance seems to be helping the film's momentum. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, Maalik features a powerful cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. While critics have had mixed opinions, most agree that Rajkummar's performance stands out.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Sees Modest Growth

On the other hand, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey, opened to a low Rs 0.30 crore (30 lakh) on Friday. On Saturday, it managed a slight jump, collecting Rs 0.43 crore (43 lakh), taking its two-day total to Rs 0.73 crore. The romantic drama had an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.25 percent on Saturday, with the night shows performing better at 23 percent. However, the overall footfall remains weak.

Directed by Santosh Singh and based on Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, the film tells the love story between a blind musician and a theatre artist. Despite the touching story and calming music by Vishal Mishra, the film has not connected with a wider audience.

Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Compared to Other Star Kids

Shanaya Kapoor's debut has garnered a lot of attention, especially compared to other Gen Z star kids. Unfortunately, her film has opened up with the lowest number from the celebrity debuts recently. Here's what the opening day looked like for star kids recently:

Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2, 2019) = Rs 12.06 crore

Khushi Kapoor And Junaid Khan (Loveyapa, 2024) = Rs 1.15 crore

Rasha Thadani And Aaman Devgan (Azaad, 2024) = Rs 1.5 crore

Janhvi Kapoor (Dhadak, 2018) = Rs 8.71 crore

Karan Deol (Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, 2019) = Rs 1.3 crore

Shanaya Kapoor (Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, 2024) = Rs 0.30 crore

Despite the backing of a well-known production house and a known surname, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan did not have the same debut impact that was expected. Whether it can recover over the weekend remains to be seen.