Maalik Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Turns Brutal Mafia Don In Raw Gangster Drama

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatility and depth, is back, but this time, with blood on his hands and fire in his eyes. The much-awaited teaser for his upcoming gangster-action film Maalik has finally dropped, and it's as intense and raw as fans hoped.

The film, set in 1988's gritty Allahabad, marks a massive shift for Rao as he steps into the shoes of a cold-blooded mafia lord. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films), Maalik will hit the big screens on July 11, 2025, after being postponed from its earlier release date of June 20.

What Does the Teaser Show?

The teaser kicks off with a shocking image where Rao's character is seen next to a rifle. Immediately, the next image cuts to him swinging a spade of all things to viciously bludgeoning a man, and then he igniting him with firecrackers. The tagline, "Maalik paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hai" (So what if we weren't born rulers? We can become one), sets the brutal premise of what appears to be a gritty story of ambition and vengeance.

Rajkummar's gritty look - blood stained, no visible emotion and propped on undeterred determination - has fans baffled. The teaser appears to show us this journey from an ordinary man to a feared underworld don, pulling themes of authoritarianism, betrayal, and survival.

Rao's Take on the Role

Speaking about the film, Rao shared, "It was very different for me. Challenging, raw. Every beat of the film is unlike anything I've done before." This role sees him dive deep into the action genre, a new and exciting territory for the Newton and Stree actor, who's more commonly associated with intense dramas and slice-of-life roles.

Info on the Film

Maalik is directed by Pulkit who directed Bhakshak and Bose: Dead/Alive. The film is expected to be dark and gritty and will have a heavy dose of violence, betrayal, and loyalty, as well as the journey of a man who wasn't born a leader, but chose to become a leader. Rajkummar Rao is converting to a different type of storytelling with Maalik, navigating a new path which has a darker and more vicious world.