ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Maalik Shoot Shuru Ho Chuka Hai': Rajkummar Rao Drops Film's Fiery Poster On His 40th Birthday

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of his upcoming film Maalik on his 40th birthday, revealing that the shoot has begun. The intense poster, featuring Rao in a commanding pose with a rifle, has generated excitement among fans, hinting at an action-packed narrative.

'Maalik Shoot Shuru Ho Chuka Hai': Rajkummar Rao Drops Film's Fiery Poster On His 40th Birthday
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 40th birthday today, August 31. On his special day, the actor took to his social media handle to share a poster of his upcoming film Maalik, while also revealing that the shoot for the movie has already commenced.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao wrote in the caption, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!" This announcement has certainly piqued the interest of his followers, with the post garnering thousands of likes and comments in a short span. A fan commented, "Man is on a mission to not stop giving bangers." Another wrote, "Excited!!!"

The poster itself is striking and intense, giving a glimpse of what seems to be an action-packed narrative. Rajkummar Rao is seen standing bravely on top of a vehicle, holding a rifle in his hand against the backdrop of a dramatic mix of warm, fiery hues. The tagline on the poster, "Paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain," hints at themes of power and control.

Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, under the banner of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. While the plot details are being kept under wraps, the poster suggests that Rao's character might be one with a dark or rebellious streak, someone who is ready to take on the world against all odds.

READ MORE

  1. Stree 2 Box Office Day 16: Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer Beats Gadar 2's 2nd Week Record
  2. Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajkummar And Shraddha Starrer Surpasses KGF 2 To Become 6th Top-Grossing Hindi Film
  3. Stree 2 Continues Box Office Dominance on 12th Day; Eyes Rs 600 Cr Mark in Worldwide Gross Collections

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 40th birthday today, August 31. On his special day, the actor took to his social media handle to share a poster of his upcoming film Maalik, while also revealing that the shoot for the movie has already commenced.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao wrote in the caption, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!" This announcement has certainly piqued the interest of his followers, with the post garnering thousands of likes and comments in a short span. A fan commented, "Man is on a mission to not stop giving bangers." Another wrote, "Excited!!!"

The poster itself is striking and intense, giving a glimpse of what seems to be an action-packed narrative. Rajkummar Rao is seen standing bravely on top of a vehicle, holding a rifle in his hand against the backdrop of a dramatic mix of warm, fiery hues. The tagline on the poster, "Paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain," hints at themes of power and control.

Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, under the banner of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. While the plot details are being kept under wraps, the poster suggests that Rao's character might be one with a dark or rebellious streak, someone who is ready to take on the world against all odds.

READ MORE

  1. Stree 2 Box Office Day 16: Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer Beats Gadar 2's 2nd Week Record
  2. Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajkummar And Shraddha Starrer Surpasses KGF 2 To Become 6th Top-Grossing Hindi Film
  3. Stree 2 Continues Box Office Dominance on 12th Day; Eyes Rs 600 Cr Mark in Worldwide Gross Collections

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAALIK FILM SHOOT BEGINSRAJKUMMAR RAORAJKUMMAR RAO MAALIK FILM POSTERMAALIK MOVIE UPDATERAJKUMMAR RAO MAALIK SHOOT BEGINS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.