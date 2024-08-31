'Maalik Shoot Shuru Ho Chuka Hai': Rajkummar Rao Drops Film's Fiery Poster On His 40th Birthday

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 40th birthday today, August 31. On his special day, the actor took to his social media handle to share a poster of his upcoming film Maalik, while also revealing that the shoot for the movie has already commenced.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao wrote in the caption, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!" This announcement has certainly piqued the interest of his followers, with the post garnering thousands of likes and comments in a short span. A fan commented, "Man is on a mission to not stop giving bangers." Another wrote, "Excited!!!"

The poster itself is striking and intense, giving a glimpse of what seems to be an action-packed narrative. Rajkummar Rao is seen standing bravely on top of a vehicle, holding a rifle in his hand against the backdrop of a dramatic mix of warm, fiery hues. The tagline on the poster, "Paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain," hints at themes of power and control.

Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, under the banner of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. While the plot details are being kept under wraps, the poster suggests that Rao's character might be one with a dark or rebellious streak, someone who is ready to take on the world against all odds.