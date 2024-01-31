Loading...

'Maaf Kar Do Sir': Jawan Dialogue Writer Sumit Arora Seeks Apology from SRK. Read Why

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Sumit Arora, Jawan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a fun banter with Jawan dialogue writer Sumit Arora on Wednesday. King Khan and Sumit's social media exchange has left netizens amused.

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is known for being warm with the cast and crew he collaborates with. In a recent exchange on X, formerly Twitter, he engaged in a playful banter with Jawan's dialogue writer, Sumit Arora, showcasing their camaraderie. The interaction, which occurred on Wednesday, has gained traction on the platform.

Sumit Arora, credited with crafting the film's dialogues, proudly shared a home decor featuring a poster of Shah Rukh adorned with his viral dialogue, "Baap se baat kar." Expressing his pride, Sumit posted, "When your dialogue becomes part of your home decor.. #Jawan." SRK playfully responded, expressing concern about the length of Sumit's dialogues, stating, "Maine bhi socha tha teri lines ek deewar par lagaunga... itni lambi deewar hi nahi hai ghar mein!!!"

Sumit, in good spirits, suggested, "Maaf kar do sir 😅 Ya phir mere se hi ek nayi deewar banwa lo. Main wo bhi lambi lambi hi banaunga.." The light-hearted banter between SRK and Sumit amused fans on the microblogging site.

In 2023, Jawan, achieved unprecedented success, surpassing the Rs 1000 crore mark and securing the title of the highest-earning film of the year. Beyond its box office success, Jawan also hogged the pop culture, with its dialogues dominating social media.

One such dialogue, "Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar," gained widespread attention and became a significant social media discussion point. Fans drew connections to SRK's real-life situation, alluding to his son Aryan Khan's arrest in October 2021 in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was granted bail after spending 25 days in jail and later received a clean chit.

After three consecutive hits, SRK is said to be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh directed thriller. The film will be bankrolled by Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It will hold a significant spot in superstar's illustrious filmography as he will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the fist time.

