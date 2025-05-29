Maa Trailer Out: Kajol's 'Terrific' Mythological Horror Leaves Internet Awestruck

Hyderabad: The trailer for Maa, starring Kajol in an intense, never-before-seen avatar is ringing bells across social media and has horror fans excited. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa looks to mix myth and mythology, fear and motherhood, and if the early buzz is anything to go by, the trailer has already gripped and excited a film going audience.

Released on Thursday, the trailer starts with Kajol and her daughter (played by Kherin Sharma) on a drive in the woods. As things unfold in the cursed village of Chandanpur, Kajol's character turns into a vengeful character, invoking the goddess Kali to take revenge on behalf of her child.

The internet quickly lit up with praise, especially for Kajol's intense performance and the chilling visuals. One user wrote, "#MaaTrailer – What an impactful trailer! The visuals are intense and powerful. This time #Maa is here to protect her children. I'm seated."

Another fan posted, "Watched enough horror comedies, now it's time for a proper horror film. Expecting something truly terrifying. #Maa." The trailer's mythological horror angle seems to have struck a chord, with viewers appreciating the tribute to motherhood wrapped in a dark and supernatural setting. From the producers of Shaitaan, Maa has been described as part of the same cinematic universe.

A viewer tweeted, "#Maa, from the world of #Shaitaan. The trailer is amazing. The glimpses of horror scenes are scary and thrilling. Excited to watch Kajol in intense scenes." Social media also noted a thoughtful touch in the film's credits, where every artist is listed alongside their mother's name, earning admiration from fans. "I like that they write each artist's name with their mother's name to pay tribute," shared a user.

Maa also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati, and is set to hit theatres on June 27. With a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and music by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra, the film looks poised to be a unique entry in Indian horror cinema.