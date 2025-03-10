Maa: Kajol Unveils First Look And Release Date For Mythological Horror

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol has announced the official release date for her much-anticipated mythological horror film Maa. The film, which has been generating considerable buzz, is scheduled to hit cinema halls on June 27th, 2025. The actor shared the exciting news on social media, revealing an intense poster from the film featuring her in an emotionally charged scene where she is seen holding a child close to her.

Sharing the film's poster on her Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, "Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you." Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa is expected to be a gripping narrative that delves into the timeless battle between good and evil, set against a mythological backdrop.

Kajol plays the central character, which also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The drama is expected to be released in multiple languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, catering to a wide audience.

The film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak serving as co-producer. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa promises to offer a blend of mythology and horror. In addition to Maa, Kajol has other exciting projects lined up, including Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, in which she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is also set to appear in Maharagni - Queen of Queens by Charan Tej Uppalapati, where she will share the screen with Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.

