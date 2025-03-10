ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maa: Kajol Unveils First Look And Release Date For Mythological Horror

Kajol reveals the release date of her forthcoming film Maa with a powerful poster.

Kajol's upcoming film Maa
Kajol's upcoming film Maa (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol has announced the official release date for her much-anticipated mythological horror film Maa. The film, which has been generating considerable buzz, is scheduled to hit cinema halls on June 27th, 2025. The actor shared the exciting news on social media, revealing an intense poster from the film featuring her in an emotionally charged scene where she is seen holding a child close to her.

Sharing the film's poster on her Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, "Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you." Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa is expected to be a gripping narrative that delves into the timeless battle between good and evil, set against a mythological backdrop.

Kajol plays the central character, which also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The drama is expected to be released in multiple languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, catering to a wide audience.

The film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak serving as co-producer. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa promises to offer a blend of mythology and horror. In addition to Maa, Kajol has other exciting projects lined up, including Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, in which she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is also set to appear in Maharagni - Queen of Queens by Charan Tej Uppalapati, where she will share the screen with Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.

Read More

  1. Aamir Khan Opens Up On The Struggles Of Hindi Cinema: What's Really Going Wrong?
  2. Ajay Devgn Celebrates '27 Years Of Ishq' With Kajol, Check Out Couple's Then And Now Pics
  3. Ajay Devgn Reveals Son Yug Discusses Dating Life with Him: 'He Isn't Afraid Unless...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol has announced the official release date for her much-anticipated mythological horror film Maa. The film, which has been generating considerable buzz, is scheduled to hit cinema halls on June 27th, 2025. The actor shared the exciting news on social media, revealing an intense poster from the film featuring her in an emotionally charged scene where she is seen holding a child close to her.

Sharing the film's poster on her Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, "Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you." Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa is expected to be a gripping narrative that delves into the timeless battle between good and evil, set against a mythological backdrop.

Kajol plays the central character, which also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The drama is expected to be released in multiple languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, catering to a wide audience.

The film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak serving as co-producer. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa promises to offer a blend of mythology and horror. In addition to Maa, Kajol has other exciting projects lined up, including Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, in which she stars alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is also set to appear in Maharagni - Queen of Queens by Charan Tej Uppalapati, where she will share the screen with Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.

Read More

  1. Aamir Khan Opens Up On The Struggles Of Hindi Cinema: What's Really Going Wrong?
  2. Ajay Devgn Celebrates '27 Years Of Ishq' With Kajol, Check Out Couple's Then And Now Pics
  3. Ajay Devgn Reveals Son Yug Discusses Dating Life with Him: 'He Isn't Afraid Unless...'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD FILM MAA POSTERMYTHOLOGICAL HORROR MAAENTERTAINMENT NEWSKAJOL FILM MAA RELEASE DATEKAJOL FILM MAA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.