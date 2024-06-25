Lyrical Video Theme Of Kalki 2898 AD Released Ahead Of Global Theatrical Release On June 27

Hyderabad: The theme of Kalki, as depicted in the lyrical video from the movie Kalki 2898 AD, seems to revolve around a futuristic narrative set in the year 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, the movie appears to blend elements of science fiction and possibly mythological or speculative themes, given the name Kalki, which is a reference to the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology.

The lyrical video likely explores the essence or central motif of the character or storyline, possibly hinting at themes such as heroism, futuristic challenges, or a blend of ancient prophecies with advanced technology. With the film set to release worldwide on June 27, audiences can anticipate a cinematic experience that delves into this intriguing fusion of futuristic and mythological elements.

