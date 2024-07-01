Luv Sinha Dispels Surgery Rumours About Father Shatrughan, Says 'One Shouldn't Believe Unverified News'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha addressed concerns about his father's health. He expressed gratitude to well-wishers for their kind thoughts and also cautioned against spreading unverified news. Luv clarified that his father's hospital visit was just for an annual check-up and treatment for a high fever, dispelling rumours of a surgical procedure.

Taking to X (Twitter) on July 1, Luv wrote, "In regard to my father’s health I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned."

This clarification comes after Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai last week. Luv had previously denied reports of his father undergoing minor surgery, attributing the hospital visit to a strong fever. In a WhatsApp message to a news agency, Luv explained, "My father had a high fever, so we decided to take him to the hospital to ensure he recovered and could also undergo his yearly tests. I've been visiting him daily, and I can confirm that there was no surgical procedure involved."

The Sinha family has had an eventful month, with Shatrughan emerging victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Asansol constituency, representing the TMC party. This was followed by the wedding of his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, to her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The family was spotted together at the hospital, with newlyweds Sonakshi and Zaheer seen exiting the building on Friday.