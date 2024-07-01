Luv Sinha BREAKS Silence on Skipping Sister Sonakshi's Wedding with Zaheer: 'Wouldn't Associate with Some People No Matter What'

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal recently grabbed headlines for various reasons. One of the most discussed topics was the absence of Sonakshi's brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, from the festivities. Following numerous speculations, Luv Sinha has now broken his silence on the matter.

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, her beau of seven years, in a private civil ceremony on 23rd June 2024. From the photos and videos circulating, it was evident that her close friend Saqib Saleem stepped in to fulfill brotherly duties during the celebrations.

This led to extensive debates on social media, triggering a flurry of rumours about the family dynamics. Addressing the aftermath of the wedding, Luv Sinha recently spoke out against the "online discussions."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Luv addressed the speculation surrounding his absence from Sonakshi's wedding. He shared a snippet from a news article about the event, adding his perspective: "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team."

Meanwhile, their other sibling Kussh denied reports suggesting his absence from the wedding, dismissing them as 'inaccurate information'. He emphasised that it was a 'sensitive time for the family' and clarified, "I'm a private person and not always in the limelight, but that doesn't mean I wasn't there."

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who co-starred in Double XL, dated for seven years before exchanging vows. Their marriage began with a civil ceremony at their residence, followed by a star-studded reception at Bastian, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities.