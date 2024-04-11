Lucky Bhaskar Teaser Out: Get Ready for Dulquer Salmaan's Charm in Venky Atluri Directorial

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, have unveiled the film's teaser on the occasion of Eid, April 11. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie was officially announced in February of this year by production house Sithara Entertainments. The production company ensures that the audience will be treated to an engaging and immersive cinematic journey.

Taking to Instagram, the production house shared a poster of the film announcing that the teaser is out. The caption of the post read, "A Common... Middle Class.. Indian Man! Dive into the extra-ordinary world of #LuckyBaskhar! #LuckyBaskharTeaser (sic)." The one-minute and nineteen-second teaser offers a sneak peek into the narrative of the film.

In the teaser, Bhaskhar is portrayed as a banker employed at the fictional Magadha Bank, seemingly tired of the routine of waking up, dressing up, dealing with traffic, and working, only to doze off occasionally. He embodies a 'common, middle-class, Indian man' who spends his time handling other people's finances.

However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he suddenly acquires a large sum of money, leaving everyone curious about it. Actor Meenaakshi Chaudhary is shown as the woman he loves, without revealing whether his fortune is solely based on luck, hinting at a hidden side to his character. The visuals and art design suggest that Lucky Baskhar is set in a different period.

Lucky Bhaskar is scheduled for release in languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Speaking of Dulquer's upcoming films, he will soon appear in Suriya starrer directed by Sudha Kongara. The cast will also include Vijay Varma and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.