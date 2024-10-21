Lucky Baskhar Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Common Man Life' Becomes The Center Of An Unexpected Mystery

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming drama thriller Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, was released on Monday, October 21. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios. The movie was officially announced earlier this year in February, and the makers promise an engaging and immersive cinematic experience for the audience.

The trailer introduces Baskhar, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as a banker at the fictional Magadha Bank, living a monotonous routine of daily life. Baskhar's character is portrayed as the 'common, middle-class Indian man,' who manages other people's finances while feeling worn out by the cycle of work and commuting.

His everyday life takes a sudden twist when he acquires an unexpectedly large sum of money, hinting at a deeper mystery regarding Bhaskhar's sudden fortune. Actor Meenaakshi Chaudhary appears as the woman Baskhar loves, but the narrative leaves her role in his life enigmatic. Set against visually striking and period-based art design, Lucky Baskhar promises to be more than a simple tale of luck and fortune.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Besides Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan has several other projects lined up, including his appearance in a film directed by Sudha Kongara alongside Suriya, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.