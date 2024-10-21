ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lucky Baskhar Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Common Man Life' Becomes The Center Of An Unexpected Mystery

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar, a drama thriller directed by Venky Atluri, has been released, teasing an intriguing storyline of fortune and mystery.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming drama thriller Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, was released on Monday, October 21. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios. The movie was officially announced earlier this year in February, and the makers promise an engaging and immersive cinematic experience for the audience.

The trailer introduces Baskhar, played by Dulquer Salmaan, as a banker at the fictional Magadha Bank, living a monotonous routine of daily life. Baskhar's character is portrayed as the 'common, middle-class Indian man,' who manages other people's finances while feeling worn out by the cycle of work and commuting.

His everyday life takes a sudden twist when he acquires an unexpectedly large sum of money, hinting at a deeper mystery regarding Bhaskhar's sudden fortune. Actor Meenaakshi Chaudhary appears as the woman Baskhar loves, but the narrative leaves her role in his life enigmatic. Set against visually striking and period-based art design, Lucky Baskhar promises to be more than a simple tale of luck and fortune.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Besides Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan has several other projects lined up, including his appearance in a film directed by Sudha Kongara alongside Suriya, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.

  1. Lucky Bhaskar Teaser Out: Get Ready for Dulquer Salmaan's Charm in Venky Atluri Directorial
  2. Dulquer Salmaan Marks 12 Years in Films with First Look of Lucky Bhaskar
  3. Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar First Look Will Be out on THIS Date

