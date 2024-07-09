Lucky Baskhar: Dulquer Salmaan Announces Early Release of Venky Atluri Directorial

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Lucky Baskhar now has a new release date. The Venky Atluri directorial will now be released on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 7th. Dulquer announced the preponement of the release date news via Instagram.

The Sita Ramam star made the announcement on his official Instagram handle and shared a new still from the flick, adding, "This Vinayaka Chaturthi, Get ready to experience #LuckyBaskhar's unforgettable journey on the Big Screens! Worldwide Grand Release on 7th SEPT in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi Languages. #LuckyBaskharOnSept7th.” The film was earlier scheduled to be released on September 27th, with Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG.

While Lucky Bhaskar's release date was scheduled weeks ahead to avoid clash, the Sujeeth directorial is yet to be completed due to Pawan's political obligations. Coming back to Salmaan, the actor shared the trailer of the highly anticipated film in April of this year. Providing some insight, the trailer revealed Baskhar's character, who is a bored banker at the fictional Magadha Bank and is tired of waking up, getting dressed, fighting traffic and arriving at work only to fall asleep.

He is described as an 'ordinary, middle-class, Indian man'. However, things change when he stumbles and finds a huge sum of money, leaving everyone wondering how he got it. Meenakshi Chaudhary portrays the female lead, Bhaskar falls in love with. The film tells the story of the bank cashier throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it. Lucky Baskhar will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.