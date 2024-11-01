Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan Back with a Bang, Crime Thriller Grosses over Rs 12cr Globally

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan's latest offering, Lucky Baskhar, has captivated audiences and critics alike, marking his significant return after a challenging phase. This period crime thriller, directed by Venky Atluri, not only showcases DQ's remarkable talent but also seizes the festive spirit of Diwali, propelling its box office performance.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 1

On its opening day, Lucky Baskhar made a notable impact by earning Rs 7.50 crore at the Indian box office. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.6 crore on its opening day, complemented by Rs 90 lakh from Wednesday's preview shows. This impressive debut comes on the heels of Salmaan's previous film, King of Kotha, which had garnered Rs 8.05 crore on its opening day. Of Lucky Baskhar's total earnings, the Telugu version led the charge with Rs 4.4 crore, while the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions contributed Rs 1.8 crore, Rs 40 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

According to Sacnilk’s data, the film's occupancy rates varied throughout the day, starting at 29.52% in the morning, peaking at 48.24% in the afternoon, and averaging around 43.13% in the evening shows. This strong viewer engagement indicates that Lucky Baskhar is not just a one-time hit but is likely to continue drawing audiences in the coming days.

Worldwide Collections

Lucky Baskhar has grossed over Rs 12.70 crore worldwide. The film's production team took to social media to celebrate this success, sharing an eye-catching poster featuring Dulquer and announcing the sensational start of their film at the box office. Their post highlighted the unanimous response from audiences during the Diwali holiday, calling it a "Blockbuster."

About Lucky Baskhar

Released on October 31, Lucky Baskhar is a multilingual project that has struck a chord with audiences across various linguistic backgrounds, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. The film features a talented cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ayesha Khan, further enhancing its appeal. As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into a gripping narrative that seamlessly blends period drama and crime thriller.

With Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan has clearly made a powerful comeback and set the stage for what promises to be an exciting journey ahead at the box office. As it gains momentum and string word-of-mouth coming in play, Lucky Baskhar is seemingly set for a good run in theaters.