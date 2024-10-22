Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date Locked, Must-Watch Tamil Sports Drama Is Coming To Your Screens Soon

Hyderabad: Tamil sports drama Lubber Pandhu, directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, has made waves since its theatrical release on September 20. The film, featuring the talented Harish Kalyan and Dinesh in lead roles, has not only captured the hearts of audiences but has also proven to be a lucrative venture for its makers as the film enthralled cricket enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike.

Despite sharing the screen with five other films, Lubber Pandhu has emerged as a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 37 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office. Its compelling narrative and relatable characters have resonated well with viewers, contributing to its commercial success. As a result, the excitement surrounding its upcoming OTT release has only grown.

Initially slated for release on October 18, 2024, the digital premiere has now been postponed, a decision made in light of the film's impressive theatrical performance. The latest update reveals that Lubber Pandhu will now be available for streaming starting October 31, perfectly timed to coincide with the festive spirit of Diwali. This six-week theatrical window is a rarity in Tamil cinema, showcasing the film's significant impact.

For those eagerly waiting for the OTT release of Lubber Pandhu, it's worth noting that the film will be accessible on Disney Plus Hotstar and will cater to a diverse audience by being available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Swasika, Sanjana, Kaali Venkat, Devadarshini, and Bala Saravanan, each contributing to the rich tapestry of this sports drama. It is produced by Lakshman Kumar and Venkatesh under the banner of Prince Pictures, with an evocative score by Sean Roldan.

Read More