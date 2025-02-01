ETV Bharat / entertainment

Loveyapa Releases On February 7: Know All About Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Romantic Comedy

Loveyapa Releases On February 7: Know All About Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Romantic Comedy ( Photo: Film Poster )

The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, promises a thrilling blend of love, chaos, and drama. It delves into the complexity of modern relationships and provides a comedic perspective on what happens when the idea of a perfect romance is shattered.

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Loveyapa, starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and late actor Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, is all set to hit the silver screens on February 7, just ahead of Valentine's Day. The romantic comedy-drama marks the theatrical debuts of both the star kids.

Loveyapa Trailer

The trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, begins with a lighthearted story filled with humour, highlighting the undeniable chemistry between the lead characters, Gaurav (played by Junaid Khan) and Baani (portrayed by Khushi Kapoor). The scenario begins with Junaid's character sitting with Khushi's father (played by Ashutosh Rana), who pushes the couple to switch phones and prove the depth of their love. This seemingly harmless plea sets off a dramatic maelstrom of secrets, misunderstandings, and startling disclosures.

Technology's Role In Loveyapa

As Gaurav and Baani switch phones, a series of hidden truths emerge, entangling them in a web of cryptic messages and past relationships that put their trust and communication to the test. The trailer depicts the couple's emotional reaction to this discovery as they negotiate the highs and lows of modern love.

As the pair deals with the consequences of their phone swap, the video ends on a funny note, warning viewers about the dangers of exchanging phones, and highlighting how technology can both connect and disrupt relationships. The film offers a timely reflection on trust and communication in today's fast-paced digital world.

Remake Of Tamil Film Love Today

Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The original starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana, receiving widespread acclaim for its engaging plot and relatable themes.

Other Cast Of Loveyapa

Other actors in Loveyapa include Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa, and Kunj Anand Kalesh.

Junaid And Khushi's Previous Projects

Loveyapa marks Junaid Khan's debut in the romantic comedy genre after his role in Maharaj. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, steps onto the big screen for the first time following her OTT debut in The Archies.