Loveyapa Ho Gaya Song: Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor Bring Vibrant Chemistry In This Quirky Track

Hyderabad: The first song from the upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa, titled Loveyapa Ho Gaya, has been officially released today, January 3, 2025. Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the peppy track introduces audiences to the on-screen personas of Gucci (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor). Sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi, with music composed by White Noise Collectives and lyrics penned by SOM, the song sets the tone for the film's playful narrative.

Loveyapa Ho Gaya explores modern relationships with a humorous twist, capturing Gucci and Baani navigating the ups and downs of love. The vibrant visuals feature the duo in colourful outfits as they groove to catchy beats and quirky lyrics. The fun choreography, including a standout hook step, adds an energetic vibe that promises to be a hit among youngsters. The song also takes a witty jab at the current dating culture, including themes like "situationships," resonating with today's audience.

Directed by Advait Chandan of Laal Singh Chaddha fame, Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today. Backed by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Studios, the film also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and others.

Loveyapa marks the second film for both Junaid and Khushi after their respective debuts in Maharaj and The Archies. The film is set to release on February 7, 2025, perfectly timed for Valentine's Week, promising an entertaining celebration of love and relationships.