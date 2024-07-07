Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe

Hyderabad: For any movie, sound is important because it takes you in that world," says Nag Ashwin, shedding light on the intricate sound design of his ambitious film Kalki 2898 AD. In a movie like Kalki, where makers are aiming to create a new world, crafting an atmosphere that doesn't exist, sound assumes an even more pivotal role.

Delving into the sound design of Kalki 2898 AD, the makers have shared a video featuring the team that enhanced the film's ambiance through sound.

MR Rajakrishnan, mix engineer, expresses his excitement about working on a futuristic film like Kalki 2898 AD. "We are trying to recreate things which we have not seen in our life," he remarks while discussing the film.

Kannan Krish, sound editor of the Prabhas-starrer, reveals Nag Ashwin's directive that "everything should sound Indian" to ensure the audience's connection, while still injecting a hint of science fiction.

Kingshuk Moran, additional sound designer, highlights their use of Dolby Atmos technology, which enabled them to create the immersive experience they envisioned for the audience.

As the team behind Kalki 2898 AD hails Dolby Atmos as a "sound revolution," let's explore more about this advanced sound technology that enabled the makers to give audience an immersive experience.

What is Dolby Atmos? Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology that transforms how we experience sound in movies, TV shows, and music. Unlike traditional surround sound systems that use channels, Dolby Atmos creates a three-dimensional audio experience.

Dolby Laboratories developed Atmos technology to build upon their earlier surround sound innovations. Initially adopted by major film studios and theaters around 2012-2013, it enhances the viewing experience with more realistic and dynamic audio.

Introduced in 2012, Dolby Atmos treats sound as "objects" rather than channels. These audio objects can move independently in a three-dimensional space, including overhead. By adding speakers above the listener, it introduces height channels for a truly immersive experience where sounds emanate from all directions.

Who Used Dolby Atmos First in India?

Grammy and Academy Award-winning music maestro AR Rahman was the first to use Dolby Atmos in India. His debut as producer-writer for the 2021 film, 99 Songs, featured music tracks created and mastered in Dolby Atmos format for the first time in the country.

Flexible Speaker Setup

Dolby Atmos supports various speaker configurations, from as few as 2 speakers plus a subwoofer to elaborate setups with up to 34 speakers in cinemas. This flexibility allows adaptation to different room sizes and layouts. This technology's ability to adapt to various speaker setups has empowered filmmakers like Nag Ashwin to push boundaries in sound design, ensuring that every aspect of the cinematic experience, from dialogue to ambient effects, resonates authentically.

Content Compatibility

To experience Dolby Atmos, content must be mixed in this format. Many new movies, streaming services (like Netflix and Disney+), and even some games now offer Dolby Atmos audio tracks.

Home Theater Experience

Following its success in cinemas, Dolby Atmos technology was adapted for home entertainment systems. Compatible AV receivers and speakers allow consumers to recreate a cinematic experience in their living rooms with immersive audio that envelops the listener.

Upmixing and Downmixing

Dolby Atmos is backward and forward-compatible. It can upmix older content originally not mixed for Atmos to simulate a more immersive experience. It can also downmix Atmos content for traditional surround sound setups without compromising audio quality.

Coming back to team Kalki 2898 AD, this technology wasn't just a tool but a gateway to crafting a futuristic world that seamlessly blended Indian roots with speculative fiction.

Rajakrishnan shares his belief that nothing surpasses Dolby Atmos in terms of sound design for movies. Kingshuk adds that their foremost challenge lay in convincing audiences of the sound landscape envisioned by the director for this futuristic setting. "It's a futuristic world, right?" he muses, referring to challenges like creating the sound of Prabhas' high-tech robot car Bujji. "We have never seen a car like this. We have never heard a car like this. We had to imagine how this car is going to sound."

Looking forward, as technology continues to evolve, Dolby Atmos stands at the forefront of sound innovation, empowering filmmakers to push the boundaries of storytelling and immerse audiences in worlds both familiar and fantastical. As Nag Ashwin aptly puts it, "At the end of the day, every movie wants to get the best technology that is available. Presently, I think Atmos is at the forefront of what sound mixing can do."