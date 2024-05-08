ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Love You Forever': Varun Dhawan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Wife Natasha Dalal - Watch Video

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Varun Dhawan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for 'Caretaker' Wife Natasha Dalal - Watch Video
Varun Dhawan shares a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Natasha Dalal on May 8(Photo: Instagram - Varun Dhawan)

Varun Dhawan shares a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Natasha Dalal on May 8. He drops a video from their previous vacation, expressing his love and appreciation for her in the caption.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan came up with a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Natasha Dalal on Wednesday, May 8. The actor took to his Instagram handle to express his birthday wish to his beloved wife by sharing a captivating video from one of their previous vacations, accompanied by a heartwarming note for his 'caretaker' wife.

Varun's Instagram post featured a video of the couple posing against a beautiful backdrop, with a violinist playing softly in the background. The moment captured the essence of their "private concert," exuding warmth and love. Sharing the video, Varun wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever."

Meanwhile, speaking of his professional endeavours, Varun's upcoming film Baby John is slated to release this year, boasting an impressive cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Directed by A Kaleeswaran, the film is bankrolled by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

In addition to Baby John, Varun has recently commenced filming for his romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. This project marks his reunion with Janhvi Kapoor, his co-star from Bawaal. The film, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, also features a talented ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. With its release scheduled for April 18, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

