Love Thrillers? 5 Indian Films That Will Blow Your Mind With Jaw-Dropping Twists

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has always had a knack for surprise and intrigue, particularly within the thriller genre. Over the years, Bollywood has produced films that keep audiences on the edge of their seats, especially those with plot twists that completely reframe the narrative. Whether it is a hidden killer, an unexpected betrayal, or a final revelation that changes everything, these plot twists redefine the way we look at thrillers. The ability to take the viewer on an emotional and intellectual roller coaster is what makes these films unforgettable.

From the mind-bending mystery of Andhadhun to the shocking revenge-driven twists in Badla, Bollywood has produced some of its best content in recent years. These films have one thing in common: they are designed to keep you guessing until the very end. So, whether you are a fan of psychological thrillers, crime dramas, or supernatural mysteries, here are five Indian films that boast the most jaw-dropping plot twists that will leave you pondering long after the credits roll.

1. Andhadhun (2018)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is a thriller that masterfully blurs the line between morality and deception. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, the film follows the story of Akash, a seemingly blind pianist who gets involved in a murder mystery. What starts as a simple tale of a blind man caught in a crime soon escalates into a twisted game of manipulation and deceit.

The most shocking twist comes towards the end when the audience realises that Akash, who appeared to be blind, was faking his blindness all along. However, the film leaves viewers unsure if he regained his sight or never lost it in the first place, leaving the finale ambiguous and open to interpretation. The cleverly executed plot and unpredictable climax make Andhadhun one of the most mind-bending thrillers in recent times.

2. Badla (2019)

Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a compelling courtroom drama that explores the themes of revenge, guilt, and manipulation. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles, with Bachchan playing the role of a sharp lawyer named Badal Gupta. The plot revolves around Naina (Pannu), a woman who is accused of murdering her lover. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Naina's version of the events is filled with inconsistencies, leading the audience to question her innocence.

The final twist is nothing short of mind-blowing when it is revealed that Badal Gupta is not a lawyer at all, but rather the father of the murdered man. He had been orchestrating the entire investigation as part of his plan to avenge his son's death. This shocking revelation transforms the entire narrative, leaving the viewer stunned.

3. Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Manorama Six Feet Under is a neo-noir thriller directed by Navdeep Singh and is widely regarded as one of Abhay Deol's finest performances. The film follows an amateur detective, Satyaveer (Deol), who uncovers a series of deceptions and hidden motives in a small town in Rajasthan. As Satyaveer investigates the life of a mysterious woman named Manorama (Raima Sen), he unravels a web of lies, murder, and betrayal.

The most unforgettable twist occurs when Rathore, a key character in the story, is revealed to be a pedophile. This revelation shifts the entire direction of the narrative, turning the film into a dark exploration of moral ambiguity and human depravity. Drawing inspiration from Roman Polanski's novel Chinatown, the film delivers a gripping and unpredictable storyline.

4. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Directed by Reema Kagti, Talaash is a supernatural thriller starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji. The film follows Inspector Surjan (Khan), who is investigating a mysterious car accident that appears to be linked to a series of unexplained deaths. As Surjan delves deeper into the case, he meets Rosie (Kapoor), a woman who claims to have vital information about the accident.

However, the film takes a supernatural turn when it is revealed that Rosie is actually the spirit of a woman who had been murdered years ago, seeking justice for her death. The revelation that Surjan's unresolved grief over his own son's death has been clouding his judgment throughout the investigation adds another layer to the narrative, making the climax truly mind-blowing.

5. Drishyam (2015)

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam is a riveting thriller that centers on Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), a common man who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family after they accidentally kill the son of a high-ranking police officer. The film is an intelligent exploration of how far one can go to cover up a crime.

The final twist is both shocking and brilliant: it is revealed that Vijay has cleverly buried the body of the victim underneath the newly constructed police station, which was under constant surveillance. The fact that the police, who were investigating the case, were sitting right above the hidden body without knowing it is a twist that will leave you speechless.