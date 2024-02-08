Love Storiyaan Trailer Out: Karan Johar Backed Web Show Narrates True Meaning of Companionship

Hyderabad: Karan Johar dropped the trailer for the Hindi-language Amazon original series Love Storiyaan on Thursday. The documentary series tells six heartwarming stories of love that triumphed over all odds. The show, which is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and was conceived by Somen Mishra, is based on stories from the India Love Project. Love Storiyaan will launch exclusively on Prime Video on February 14, Valentine's Day.

In the trailer, which introduces the real-life couples and gives an insight into their journey, Karan Johar invites viewers to understand the nature of love via real-life, heartfelt tales. These films are the ideal Valentine's Day viewing because they will fascinate and engross audiences with their various and nuanced stories of love, prompting them to view life through fresh eyes. Viewers will witness the events told from the viewpoints of six distinct directors in this six-part series: Akshay Indikar, Vivek Soni, Collin D'Cunha, Shazia Iqbal, and Archana Phadke.

Talking about the web show, Karan said: "The movie is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The show examines love in all of its manifestations and creates a lovely portrait of relationships that transcend the commonplace. As a producer and director, I have had the honour of narrating a number of love tales that have helped define the genre for Indian cinema over the years. But what really stood out to me about India Love Project, who assisted us in selecting these stories, was how genuine and individual each one of them was."

He further added: "These are genuine stories of people from various backgrounds who overcame enormous obstacles to achieve true love and showed courage and perseverance by overcoming boundaries related to gender, culture, religion, and even war. This is our first attempt at telling viewers true stories about actual people." Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar are among the executive producers.