Love Storiyaan: Karan Johar announces six-part series for Valentine's Day

Hyderabad: Karan Johar on Tuesday announced Love Storiyaan, a heartwarming six-part series about real-life love stories to be released on Valentine's Day. The filmmaker turned to Instagram to reveal that he has compiled a series of real-life love stories for the unique occasion of Valentine's Day. The series follows six real-life couples from throughout the country as they share their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over adversity. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote: "Sacchi mohabbat ki sacchi kahaaniyaan from all around India - coming to you this Valentine’s!💙 #LoveStoriyaanOnPrime, Feb 14 only on @primevideoin!" The stories have been caught via the lens of six directors - Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni. Love Storiyaan, a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, is inspired by real-life stories from India Love Project, a social media community founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

The show is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and will launch on Prime Video on Valentine's Day, February 14, according to a press release. Johar, the director of films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, said the series is Dharmatic's first effort into telling real-life stories to fans. "To us, Love Storiyaan is more than just an accurate rendition of true love stories. The series examines love in all of its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary," Johar stated.