Love from India: Allu Arjun Thanks Berlinale 2024 for 'Wonderful Experience'

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the iconic star of Tollywood, set off on a journey to Germany on February 16 to attend the prestigious 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale 2024).

Representing Tollywood and India with pride, he engaged the audience with exciting insights into his highly awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Having recently returned to Hyderabad, the actor expressed his gratitude to Berlin and Berlinale 2024 via his social media account for the incredible experience he had there.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 41-year-old actor shared a picture of himself dressed in a black suit, accompanied by a caption expressing his appreciation, "Thank you Berlin & #berlinale2024. It was a wonderful experience being there. Looking forward to come back again. Love from India (sic)."

Allu Arjun made his debut entrance at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in style, which started with a glamorous red carpet affair on Friday. The actor made a striking impression in an elegant black sherwani, blending Indian heritage with global charm. Following the red-carpet appearance, Allu Arjun switched to yet another traditional Indian look for a press conference, sporting a textured silk teal green bandh gala.

During an interview with a magazine, Allu Arjun made a major announcement confirming the much-anticipated third installment of the Pushpa franchise: "You can expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

Further stoking excitement, the actor teased a grander vision for Pushpa 2, stating that the film will introduce a fresh portrayal of Pushpa, unlike the first installment, and assuring fans of the highest end of the spectrum in terms of character development, scope, and the complexity of the narrative.