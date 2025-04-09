Love, Death + Robots Volume 4: Release Date, Plot, And What To Expect From The Adult Animated Anthology Series

Hyderabad: Netflix's critically acclaimed adult animated anthology Love, Death + Robots is returning with Volume 4, which will premiere globally on May 15, 2025. Nearly three years after the release of its third season, the Emmy-winning series promises a new wave of daring storytelling, eye-catching graphics, and mind-bending genre experimentation.

Created by Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate's director Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), the anthology will deliver ten brand-new animated shorts, each crafted by a different team of world-class animators and storytellers. Returning as supervising director is Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill), who continues to guide the series' signature mix of sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and dark humour.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, Volume 4 will explore bizarre and surreal scenarios, from dinosaur gladiators and messianic cats to marionette rock stars and cyborg-versus-dinosaur brawls. The teaser trailer offers a visual feast: chaotic alien invasions, rampaging mutant babies, scheming felines, and the return of the miniature mayhem seen in Volume 3's fan-favourite "Night of the Mini Dead" - now with extraterrestrial chaos.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Since its premiere in 2019, Love, Death + Robots has gained cult status and received widespread acclaim for its genre-defying format and cutting-edge animation. Across its previous volumes, the series has earned 13 Emmy Awards from 15 nominations, with standout episodes like Season 3's "Jibaro" earning top honours for animation.

Initially envisioned as a fresh adaptation of the renowned cult classic Heavy Metal, the series continues to break new ground in the realm of adult animation, while widening the creative scope and bold storytelling. Each episode can be watched as a vignette, each with its own unique art approach, which brings a whole new level of daring and visceral engagement and unpredictability for the viewer.

Volume 4 of Love, Death + Robots will premiere exclusively on Netflix on May 15, 2025, and previous volumes are already available to stream.