Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Starrer Gets A New Release Date - Check

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film Love & War, has had a significant change in its release date. Initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release, the film will now hit the silver screens on March 20, 2026. The new date falls during a festive period that includes Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa and is expected to reach a larger audience base during the long holiday stretch.

The makers confirmed this update through a press release, stating that March 20, 2026, is the new date for the film's release. Fans can now mark their calendars for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film, which was first announced in January 2024, features an all-star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The initial announcement on Instagram had set high expectations, with the post reading, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies Christmas 2025," alongside the signatures of the lead actors.

While details about the film's storyline remain under wraps, the potential of Bhansali's unique directorial style combined with a talented cast indicates that viewers can look forward to a deeply emotional and visually stunning cinematic experience. With this new release date, excitement is only set to grow as fans eagerly await what could become a landmark in Indian cinema.