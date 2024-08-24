ETV Bharat / entertainment

Love And War Filming To Begin In October With Ranbir And Vicky, Alia To Enter In December: Report

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, with filming starting in October. Ranbir and Vicky will begin first, while Alia will join after completing another project in December.

Love And War Filming To Begin In October With Ranbir And Vicky, Alia To Enter In December: Reports
Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are all set to share the screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film titled Love And War. Following the official announcement, reports have surfaced indicating that the filming is scheduled to commence later this year. According to a newswire report, Ranbir and Vicky are expected to start shooting in October, while Alia will come on board in December.

Sources cited by the newswire have revealed that the shoot for Love And War will kick off with Ranbir Kapoor during the first week of October. Vicky Kaushal is anticipated to join him around October 10. A source disclosed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will begin his directorial journey with sole scenes featuring Ranbir Kapoor before progressing to the friendship dynamics between Ranbir and Vicky. The shooting schedule has been carefully crafted to accommodate the availability of the star cast.

Additionally, the source mentioned that Alia has dedicated a significant portion of her schedule to YRF for another project, a female-led spy film Alpha. She is expected to start her role in Love And War after wrapping up Alpha, which should happen by late November or early December.

First announced on January 24, 2024, Love And War is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Christmas 2025. Vicky shared the announcement on his Instagram account. With this collaboration, Vicky and Ranbir are reconnecting on screen following their roles in Sanju, while Ranbir and Alia will be appearing together again since their previous film, Brahmastra.

