'Looking for a Script Together': Rashmika Mandanna on Working with Vijay Deverakonda Again

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently in Japan, talked about Vijay Deverakonda. The actor mentioned the possibility of working again with the Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda in the future. Their earlier collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade garnered a devoted fan base.

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna stands out as one of the most celebrated actors in the country, having made a significant impact in multiple film industries nationwide. Currently, she is in Japan, proudly representing India at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, marking her as the first Indian celebrity to do so.

Upon her arrival at the airport in Japan, Rashmika was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic fans who greeted her with bouquets and cheers. During an interview with a newswire in the island nation, she shared some exciting updates about her upcoming projects and the possibility of reuniting on-screen with Vijay Deverakonda. The actor said that she and Vijay are finding a suitable script to work together again.

Besides their successful on-screen chemistry, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a close off-screen friendship. Their collaborations in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade in 2018 and 2019 respectively have garnered massive popularity and a devoted fan base.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Geetha Govindam marked the initial on-screen pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. This romantic comedy received critical acclaim upon its release, particularly for the captivating chemistry between the lead characters. In the subsequent year, the duo reunited for Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film echoed the success of Geetha Govindam, earning considerable praise for the compelling chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay.

While rumors persist about Rashmika's potential casting as the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming project with Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively named VD12, no official confirmation has been issued regarding this speculation.

