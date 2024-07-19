ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hardik-Natasa Divorce: A Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance, from a Cruise Proposal to Three Wedding Ceremonies, Ending in Separation

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his Serbian wife Natasa Stankovic put an end to all speculations. The couple officially announces divorce after 4 years together. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Look Back at Hardik Pandya's 4-Year Relationship with Natasa Stankovic as Couple Announces Divorce
Hardik Pandya (left), Natasa Stankovic (right) (IANS)

Hyderabad: On Thursday, Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his divorce from his wife Natasha Stankovic. There have been reports over the past few months that Hardik and Natasa are no longer together, but neither the cricketer nor his wife has confirmed this. Hardik and Natasa exchanged vows in 2020. They have a 3-year-old boy named Agastya.

Even though the announcement was made on Thursday, their tense relationship had been discussed in the media for the previous few months. After Natasa took down Hardik's photos from her Instagram page and did not congratulate him on his recent success in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the buzz around their divorce gained momentum.

Here is a timeline of the couple's relationship from courtship to their wedding and now their separation.

1. According to reports, the Serbian model and the cricketer met in 2018 through a mutual friend and then began dating.

2. On January 1, 2020, while on a cruise, Hardik proposed to Natasa, and the two got engaged. They married during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple was blessed with a baby boy later that year, whom they named Agastya.

3. They reaffirmed their vows in 2023 in a lavish wedding ceremony inspired by Serbian and Indian traditions. The couple shared several pictures from their wedding on their official social media handles.

4. In May of this year, rumours of a rift between the two began to surface. It started after Natasa removed the title Pandya from her Instagram handle. Many on social media began speculating about their divorce after they noticed her absence at IPL 2024 matches and pointed out that she hadn't recently shared a photo of herself with Hardik.

5. In an Instagram post, the couple announced their decision to "mutually part ways" on Thursday. According to the couple, they "gave it their all" and "tried their best" before making the difficult choice. Hardik and Natasa informed that they will keep sharing parental responsibilities for their son Agastya.

Not too long ago, Hardik dealt with controversy and injury, but he rose from the ashes and delivered again, leading his team to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup. Hardik bowled the last over that dismissed David Miller, turning the tide of the match totally to India's advantage. He also claimed the key wicket of Heinrich Klaasen during the 177-run chase during the final.

However, a little earlier, Pandya was booed after taking over as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL winner Rohit Sharma. The cricketer was trolled out of almost every Indian match during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, the T20 World Cup served as his comeback.

