Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts to Nagarjuna's Coolie Scene Leak: 'Hard Work Gone in Vain'

Hyderabad: The recent leak of a scene from the much-anticipated film Coolie has stirred quite a bit of concern in the industry. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has expressed his dismay, highlighting that two months of dedicated work have been undermined by this incident. Set to release in 2025, Coolie boasts a star-studded cast, including the legendary Rajinikanth.

In a statement on social media, Lokesh addressed the leak involving Nagarjuna Akkineni, whose scene was captured during filming in Visakhapatnam. He lamented the impact of such leaks, stating that they render the efforts of many individuals futile.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge fans to refrain from engaging in these practices, saying, "Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you."

The leaked footage showcases Nagarjuna’s character, Simon, in an intense scene where he is seen wearing a white suit and confronting another character with a hammer. Various clips circulating on social media show different angles of the action, including a close-up where he menaces a man before the violent encounter. A crew member can also be heard guiding Nagarjuna with Tamil lines, indicating the collaborative effort behind the scenes.

As for the film itself, Coolie is generating considerable excitement as it approaches its release date. The team celebrated Nagarjuna's inclusion in the project on his birthday in August 2024, with Lokesh tweeting, "Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of Coolie as Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir."

In addition to Nagarjuna, Coolie features an impressive ensemble, including Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Upendra as Kaleesha, with Rajinikanth playing the pivotal role of Deva.