Lokesh Kanagaraj Hints At Aamir Khan's Role In Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie - See Post

Hyderabad: Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has seemingly confirmed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's presence in the highly anticipated action drama Coolie, which stars Rajinikanth. While the makers have not officially confirmed Aamir's involvement, many sources have mentioned his appearance in the film, and Lokesh's most recent social media post has fanned the assumption.

On March 14, as both Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrated their birthdays, the director shared a picture with the actor, accompanied by a heartfelt message. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Wishing you a very happy birthday #AamirKhan sir. Very grateful for the lovely conversations we've had. Your insights and passion for storytelling have always left me inspired. Here's to creating more magic on screen in the coming years and excited to share this special day with you, sir."

Though the filmmaker did not directly confirm Aamir Khan's role, his choice of words, as well as the fact that the two have been in negotiations, have led many to suspect that the Bollywood superstar will appear in Coolie. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, is already generating headlines as one of the biggest Indian productions in the works, and Aamir Khan's presence is sure to boost its appeal in the Hindi market.

More About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller that marks another high-profile collaboration between Rajinikanth and the Tamil filmmaker known for his intense storytelling. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. In addition, Pooja Hegde will make a special cameo in a song sequence.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously created chart-topping soundtracks for Rajinikanth films, composed the music for the film. The official release date has yet to be revealed, but Coolie is predicted to be one of the year's biggest blockbusters.