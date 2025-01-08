Lokesh Kanagaraj On Collaborating With Ajith Kumar: 'It Will Happen Soon'

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most sought-after directors in the Indian film industry, has expressed his desire to collaborate with Tamil actor Ajith Kumar. Known for delivering hits with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh is now hopeful about teaming up with Ajith Kumar.

In a recent video shared by an industry analyst on social media, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about the possibility of directing Ajith. The filmmaker responded enthusiastically, saying, "Like everyone else, I also want to work with AK sir, and hopefully, it will happen soon."

Lokesh Kanagaraj has previously voiced his interest in collaborating with Ajith, and with the actor yet to finalise projects after his upcoming movie Good Bad Ugly, there is speculation and anticipation that a collaboration between Kanagaraj and Ajith might take place in the near future

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is busy working on his highly anticipated film Coolie with superstar Rajinikanth. Marking their first collaboration, the action thriller also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, has an exciting slate of films. He will star in Vidaamuyarchi, an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni, which is said to be inspired by the Hollywood movie Breakdown. The film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ajith is also set to appear in Good Bad Ugly, an action-comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran, scheduled for release on April 10, 2025.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Lokesh and Ajith's collaboration, which promises to be another cinematic milestone.