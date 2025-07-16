Lokesh Kanagaraj Compares Aamir Khan And Kamal Haasan: 'Both Will Ask For...'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened up about the similarities between two of Indian cinema's finest actors, Kamal Haasan and Aamir Khan, both of whom he has had the opportunity to work with. While Kamal Haasan starred in Lokesh's 2022 action blockbuster Vikram, Aamir Khan will be seen in a cameo role in his upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Lokesh revealed that both actors have a unique approach to their craft, particularly in how they interpret and deliver scenes. According to him, they share a meticulousness and willingness to experiment that often results in multiple brilliant takes of the same scene.

"With Kamal sir, if you just ask for a shot and he performs it. And, if you go for corrections, he comes up with another one (and so on). You will get confused about which one you like the most," Lokesh said.

He went on to explain that the strength of both actors lies not in doing something entirely new with every take, but in subtly improving on what they've already delivered. "You just fix on one thing, and if you want little improvisation, you just need to show them what actually they did, and you are just looking for that part which has to be improved a little, not a different thing from what they have previously done. And that similarity, I've seen with both of them," he added.

Lokesh also shared that both Aamir and Kamal ask for retakes even when the director is satisfied. "Both of them will ask for takes, even if they say OK," he stated. According to him, the actors often wonder whether the director has genuinely approved the shot or is just trying to make them feel comfortable. "Is this guy really satisfied, or is he just trying to make us comfortable, saying OK?" he said.

Despite the intense shooting environment and high expectations, Lokesh appreciates the process and insists that he always has a clear vision for what he wants in the final edit. "We all love watching them perform. But we will mark what exact take we want," he said.

Through this comparison, Lokesh highlighted the dedication and professionalism both Kamal Haasan and Aamir Khan bring to the set - traits that, in his view, elevate the filmmaking experience and push the director to aim higher.

Coolie also features Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Nagarjuna. Scheduled to hit the screens on August 14, the movie also features a special appearance by Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, director Lokesh is gearing up to team up with Aamir for an exciting new superhero project.